HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For teenagers, getting a driver’s license is an exciting moment, but it can also be a very dangerous one for parents.

Motor-vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among ages 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes.

WalletHub did a study on where all 50 states ranked for teen drivers, and in the Tri-State area, Illinois ranked 7th, Indiana ranked 15th and Kentucky ranked 21st.

To figure a total score, the 50 states were used across 23 key metrics from teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

Illinois Safety – 10th Economic Environment – 33rd Driving Laws – 7th

Indiana Safety – 20th Economic Environment – 19th Driving Laws – 20th

Kentucky Safety – 25th Economic Environment – 10th Driving Laws – 27th



It’s not just driving related issues that can cause headaches for teens and parents, WalletHub also found motor-vehicle crashes involving 13 to 19-year-olds result in about $40.7 billion each year in costs from medical expenses and work loss, not counting costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, traffic citations and other expenses.

