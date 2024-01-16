HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Starting a business is never easy, but some states are easier to start in than others even with current challenges including inflation and labor shortages.

When it comes to the Tri-State, WalletHub conducted a study that found out of 50 states, Kentucky ranked 16th, Indiana ranked 20th and Illinois ranked 22nd.

To get to a total score, WalletHub compared all states across 25 key indicators.

Kentucky Business Environment – 19th Access to Resources – 35th Business Costs – 4th

Indiana Business Environment – 26th Access to Resources – 29th Business Costs – 8th

Illinois Business Environment – 37th Access to Resources – 3rd Business Costs – 36th



As a whole, about 20% of all startups don’t last past the first year of operation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost 50% don’t make it to five years.

Studies also determined outside of difficult economic conditions, there are plenty of other reasons why businesses fail, with bad location being among the most common.

For a full list of results, click here.