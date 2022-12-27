(WEHT) – Did you know the average life expectancy in the United States is 79.11 years? According to NiceRx the state with the highest life expectancy is Hawaii at 80.7 years while Mississippi has the lowest at 71.9 years. The life expectancy in Hawaii used to be 82.3 years according to NiceRx, but dropped likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top ten states with the lowest life expectancy are:

Mississippi: 71.9 West Virginia: 72.8 Louisiana: 73.1 Alabama: 73.2 Kentucky: 73.5 Arkansas: 73.8 Tennessee: 73.8 Oklahoma: 74.1 New Mexico: 74.5 South Carolina: 74.8

The top ten states with the highest life expectancy are:

Hawaii: 80.7 Washington: 79.2 Minnesota: 79.1 California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire: 79.0 Oregon and Vermont: 78.8 Utah:78.6 Connecticut and Idaho: 78.4 Colorado: 78.3 Rhode Island: 78.2 Maine: 77.8

You can find the full study here.