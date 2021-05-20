Sturgis-based company opens office in Henderson, hiring nearly 30 employees

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New job opportunities are coming to Henderson, courtesy of a Sturgis-based company. Ervin Cable Construction announced it has opened an office near the Henderson riverfront, opening up almost 30 new jobs in western Kentucky.

Thursday’s announcement featured local business and political leaders including company President Brad Ervin, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, and Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool.

Vanderpool says she’s excited to have Ervin Cable Construction open a new office in Henderson, adding things are looking bright this Summer for local economic growth.

Ervin adds the company is excited to grow and provide new jobs in Kentucky, saying he wants the state and region to succeed. The company says it will keep its corporate headquarters in Sturgis and anyone looking to apply should head to their website.

(This story was originally published on May 20, 2021)