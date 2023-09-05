STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- After a couple of weeks of uncertainty regarding the future of Sturgis, a new structure is slowly being built. Billy Adams, the first member appointed to the newly reformed council, added another new member at Tuesday night’s meeting.

At the special called meeting, Adams appointed Theresa Greer to join the council.

Greer says, “I’ve been going to these meetings for about 2 years now… I’ve lived here 39 years, it breaks my heart. So, you know, we are trying to work toward getting back, so we don’t lose our city”.

Both Adams and Greer are feeling optimistic about the future. Adams says, “This new council, we’re just trying to get people that are willing to move forward and try to get through this. With the county’s help, I’m optimistic that can happen. ” Greer agrees, saying, “We need to become a community again. and we need to work together and work toward a goal that will get us where we want to be”.



They say this wouldn’t be possible without the help from the county.

Greer tells us, “If it wasn’t for Adam O’Nan, we would not be standing here right now”.

The Judge Executive continues to pledge his unwavering support to the city.

O’Nan says, “I think we work best as a county when we work together as a community, not several different small cities”.



O’Nan says if everything goes smoothly, Sturgis should have appointed all necessary members by the end of next week.