STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis announced on Facebook a few changes that will affect residents’ utility services.

Starting on the first of February, the cutoff policy will change. Residents who are a month behind on their services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice delivered.

Officials say any account balances must be paid by the last day listed. If your service is disconnected, it will be turned on after 2 p.m. that day. If you pay after that time, your utilities will be turned on the following day after 2 p.m.

Payment arrangements will no longer be made. Officials say if you need a leak adjustment for a water leak, a receipt copy showing the repair will be needed. Additionally, pool adjustments will no longer be done.

More information can be found by calling the office at (270)-333-2166 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.