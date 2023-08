STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- A meeting to discuss the ongoing financial issues in Sturgis, Kentucky, has resulted in Sturgis Mayor Kent Sayle resigning.

The meeting, which started at 6:00 p.m. at the city’s Senior Citizens Building.

As Eyewitness News first reported, residents are worried about the city’s major deficit along with 21 unpaid invoices that have dried up the general fund.

An ultimatum was issued last week for the city to either file for bankruptcy or dissolve the city into Union County.