STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- The city continues to pull themselves from the trenches of debt, now doing what they hope will move them another step in the right direction.

Tonight’s meeting includes the first reading of a proposed ordinance to provide amnesty for past due city taxes.

The city has around $55,000 in taxes that haven’t been paid by some residents. This amount comes after years of people not paying what they owe. Now, the council is looking to catch up on those payments and their plan is to incentivize those residents that owe.

Mayor Billy Adams tells us their plan is, “…to offer amnesty on any penalties or interest that is on there. We’re not offering amnesty on the face value of the tax bill, it would just be interest and penalties. Hopefully that’ll incentivize some to come in and pay them, because we are going to go after it. We can only go back and collect 11 years through the court…it goes back much farther than that”.

Mayor Adams tells us he does not expect to get all of the $55,000, but anything helps and will go directly into the general fund— which will go back into the city.

The first reading has been accepted in a vote by the city council. Council member Theresa Greer tells me the next reading will be on November 6th, at the next regularly scheduled meeting.