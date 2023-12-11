STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- Some Sturgis city residents have been raising the alarm for weeks, over what they call unfair water rates.

Over the past several months, the Sturgis City Council has worked to pull the city out of debt. At last month’s meeting, they announced the accounts are in the black, indicating no debt. However, some residents feel this comes at their own expense.

Some residents have banded together, complaining that the recent water rate hike is unfair.

At tonight’s meeting, Mayor Billy Adams explains the council doesn’t “like it either, but with the way the city is right now, there isn’t a choice”.

One resident showed up to the meeting wearing a sign that read, “Dracula for Mayor. He’s better than the blood-sucker we’ve got”.

Mayor Billy Adams says it’s important to remember they all want the same thing, saying, “I’m not asking every citizen in this town to agree with me, or the council…but we can all work together and move forward”.

Mayor Adams encourages the citizens to reach out to him or the council if they have any questions or concerns.

The Sturgis City Hall is now open Monday- Friday, 8am-4pm.