STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – During an open forum in Sturgis, KY organized by Mount Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church, citizens compiled solutions on how to fix an ongoing issue related to high water bills due to recent rate changes.

Two of those solutions included incremental increases and an audit. This comes after months of turmoil for Sturgis as they work to dig themselves out of financial trouble.

One Sturgis resident who attended the forum, said he received a water bill for $36,000.

Pastor Karl Anderson of Mount Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church, says water prices have hurt many residents financially especially during the holiday season.

For residents, the next step in the process is to present their ideas during the city council meeting on Monday.

“Let him know how this is adversely affecting them at such a time as this when Christmas is coming up,” said Pastor Anderson. “We have men who have families who have children that are really, scraping by to get things for their kids,” he added.

While Pastor Anderson knows these problems need to be worked out for the betterment of residents, he is also understanding of the situation city officials are going through

as they just took over there positions.