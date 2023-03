HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- The popular band Styx are returning to Evansville.

Old National Events Plaza made the announcement on Monday that the band will be at the Aiken Theater on October 21st.

The band will play favorites from their catalog as well as songs from their new album, Crash of the Crown.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 31 at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. Ticket prices will start at $55.00.