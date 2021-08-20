Sugar Fix in Newburgh set to close

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– Sugar Fix is preparing to close its doors. The shop’s owner says they are closing to pursue their passion for working with kids. Even though the store is closing, this is not the end of Sugar Fix’s sweet treats.

Sugar Fix’s candy will be sold at Hooray Children’s Shoppe located along downtown Newburgh. Orders can continue to be placed via social media messaging, phone, or email. They are also working to create a mobile candy shop that will be at future events around town and will also be available to rent for special occasions.