KENTUCKY (WEHT) – People are overheating but snakes are too!

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are warning the public to look out for snakes citing the recent heatwave to blame for snakes looking to cool off.

They said while there are 32 different snake species in Kentucky, only four of them are venomous. If you see a snake just leave it be so they can prevent rodents from getting in your house.

Best way to be cautious is to keep your grass cut and remove clutter from your garage so they can’t hide in there.

“They help keep mice under control. Some like the rough green snakes eat a lot of insects. The racer is probably the most beneficial snake that we have,” said Kentucky Herpetologist, John MacGregor.

They recommend taking pictures of snakes you see to send to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for research.