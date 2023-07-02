HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — CenterPoint Energy officials say before Sunday’s storms, they completed more than 50,000 power restorations. But Sunday’s storms caused further damage to CenterPoint Energy’s service territory.
According to a new release, the storms slowed repairs and caused 4,500 more outages.
CenterPoint’s outage map shows more than 500 customers without power as of 8:35 p.m.
Officials say about 30 customers have been without power since the initial storm on Thursday.
CenterPoint Energy offers these tips:
- Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines, wires and damaged electric utility equipment and report them to CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Be especially mindful of any downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.
- Assume all lines could be energized and be aware of objects near lines. Do not touch or move objects that are near any downed lines.
- Flood waters can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas.
- Be cautious around work crews and give them distance to assess damages and make repairs.
- If your power is out, don’t open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.
- If you smell natural gas, get to a safe area and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.
- Report outages by texting the word “OUT” to 83212.
- Sign up for Power Alert Service for information on individual outages.
- Follow @CNPAlerts Indiana and visit our outage map for general outage locations.