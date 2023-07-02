HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — CenterPoint Energy officials say before Sunday’s storms, they completed more than 50,000 power restorations. But Sunday’s storms caused further damage to CenterPoint Energy’s service territory.

According to a new release, the storms slowed repairs and caused 4,500 more outages.

CenterPoint’s outage map shows more than 500 customers without power as of 8:35 p.m.

Officials say about 30 customers have been without power since the initial storm on Thursday.

CenterPoint Energy offers these tips:

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines, wires and damaged electric utility equipment and report them to CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Be especially mindful of any downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Assume all lines could be energized and be aware of objects near lines. Do not touch or move objects that are near any downed lines.

Flood waters can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas.

Be cautious around work crews and give them distance to assess damages and make repairs.

If your power is out, don’t open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

If you smell natural gas, get to a safe area and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.