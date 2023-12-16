EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Skaters have a new safe place to skate in downtown Evansville. City leaders cut the ribbon and officially opened Sunset Skatepark this morning.

The concrete skatepark is the largest skatepark in the state. Heather Vaught is a community advocate for the project and cut the ribbon, which is a moment she says some have been waiting for for several years.

“It is a monumental day,” she says.

“It is a great thing for all of the young people in this town,” says Glenn Davidson.

Davidson owns Killer Skatepark and Shop in Evansville and has worked on the project for several years. Being a skater himself, he knew he wanted to help and raised $7,000.

“Everyone has an awesome place to skateboard for the next 40 to 50 years with very little maintenance,” Davidson says.

Davidson and Vaught both say the new attraction will help the youth express themselves in a safe and healthy way.

“It is amazing how much it teaches persistence and community. It helps gives an outlet to people and there are just so many benefits,” Vaught says.

One of the skaters seen trying tricks at the skatepark is Andrew Humphrey. He is from Madisonville and says he looks forward to seeing the skatepark’s impact.

“Meet new people, do new things and push yourself,” he says.

The park is open form dawn to 11 pm daily. There is no age limit and no electrical scooters or vehicles are allowed.