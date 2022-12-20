It’s possible to keep the whole family occupied and happy through the holidays, even if the weather keeps you indoors.

(WEHT) – If you need a break from family during the holidays, you’re not alone!

According to a survey of two thousand Americans who travel to visit family for the holidays, people can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment alone.

The research shows 75% of people will eventually hit a limit where they need time away from the crowds. One in four people will actually get creative and hide inside of their family’s homes. 37% will even make an excuse to leave the gathering.

However, 95% of those in the survey agree that it’s important to spend time with family around the holidays.

