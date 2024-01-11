HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new survey shows stray dogs taken in by shelters are up 22% since 2021, while adoptions have slowed down.

A team with Veterinarians.org surveyed 1,000 U.S. dog owners.

They found about 1 in 6 dog owners gave up a dog during the past 12 months, with nearly a third citing the inability to afford dog food and/or veterinary care as a contributing reason.

The survey also found that 50% of respondents rehomed their dog with a family member, friend, or neighbor, while 25% surrendered the dog to an animal shelter or rescue organization.

More than a quarter of dog owners say they put off veterinary treatment in the past year due to rising costs.

Click here to read the full report.