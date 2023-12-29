HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new survey shows that inflation and high interest rates are causing Indiana’s manufacturing industry to shift operations and future plans.

The survey included 80 Indiana-based manufacturing companies, and 1 in 4 of those surveyed say that their current financial performance is challenged, and 55% of those surveyed believe that the economy will slip into a recession in 2024.

The survey was a partnership between Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, the Indiana Manufacturer’s Association, and CPA firm KSM, who has offices in Evansville, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. For the first time in the survey’s 16-year history, companies are forecasting a decrease in current year revenues, profit margins, and capital expenditures relative to the prior year.