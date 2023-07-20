HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In preview of the upcoming premiere of Barbie on July 21. Brainly has put together a survey covering the influence of Barbie on Middle School and High School students.

The survey concluded that over 56 percent of students in that age bracket said that Barbie had a moderate to large impact on them growing up.

Over 64 percent of that group said that the influence Barbie had on them was positive.

The survey also states that over 50% of students plan to see the Barbie movie this summer once it hits theaters.