EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — “Without books, history is silent,” says the walls of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Indiana Room. DVD’s are also giving a voice to the past, through the Survivors of the Shoah Collection.

“We have 120 interviews of Holocaust survivors from people from Illinois, south of Chicago, Indiana and Kentucky. These interviews ranged from an hour and a half to five and a half hours. The Holocaust survivor’s testimony is so eloquent that the facts just speak for themselves,” said Erik Estep, the local history librarian at EVPL.

Officials say Shoah comes from a Hebrew word meaning ‘catastrophe’. For almost two decades, the stories have been readily available thanks to movie director Steven Spielberg and Cypress, the Committee to Promote Respect in Schools.

“This is really an important collection, especially now in the world, with so much violence going on. It’s not just a question of the Holocaust. It’s a question of genocide. Unfortunately, genocide just isn’t limited to the Jewish Holocaust. There’s been many other examples, like in Rwanda or Myanmar or in the Sudan,” says Estep.

The local collection is a part of Spielberg’s the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation.

The Institute houses 115,000 hours of video testimony that are indexed and searchable to the minute. While reviewing the collection, Estep says he was surprised to see a familiar face from 30 years ago: his Purdue University professor, Robert Melson.

“They had false papers that said they were Polish aristocrats. Just seven years old , during the Holocaust, and his family had to disguise himself as Polish Aristocrats to escape the Holocaust. They were living in a town in Poland, and the Germans asked all the Jews to show up one day. All of those Jews were sent to the concentration camps,” says Estep.

Now, the local history librarian is hoping to introduce a new generation of teachers and students.

“These people that survived the holocaust, most of them are well into their nineties and we’re losing that generation fast. We’ve seen a recent increase in Holocaust denial. People are saying the Holocaust never happened, and this is a living, breathing example that it did,” says Estep.