Suspect in Capitol attack has ties to Indiana

(WEHT) Authorities say the suspect in Friday’s Capitol attack has ties to Indiana. Court records show three days ago a Marion County judge denied Noah Ricardo Green’s, 25, request to change his name to ‘Noah Zaeem Muhammad.’ That request was denied based on Green not showing up for court.

Authorities say Green rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the capitol, then got out of the car with a knife. Green was shot and killed. Capitol Police say Officer William Evans was fatally injured. Another officer was also hurt.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)