HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) —Wednesday night, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol when he says he saw a car pull off Lakeview Drive in Petersburg and accelerate onto State Road 57.

The deputy says the car accelerated to 90mph in a 50mph zone near State Road 57 and Lake Minnis Drive. The deputy allegedly watched the vehicle drive left of center, almost losing control.

The deputy tried to pull over the suspect, but the sheriff’s office says the driver did not stop. After running over “Stop Sticks”, the driver allegedly started to slow down. Soon after, the driver crashed into two Pike County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

The driver allegedly ran away and was quickly apprehended. The suspect, who was not named by the sheriff’s office, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

According to sheriff’s office, the suspect was intoxicated to nearly twice the legal limit and was driving on a suspended license. They were charged with Reckless driving, OVWI, Resisting Law Enforcement and possession of marijuana.