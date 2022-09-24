EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.

Police say a maid had reported a lot of blood all over a room she had cleaned.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers say they smelled marijuana when the first occupant opened the door to the room so they called all the occupants out of the room. Reports say there were two males and two females in the room, Derrick Davis, 43, Xavier Thompson, 43, Brittani Meredith, 36, and Amber Walsh.

According to the authorities, Meredith, who falsely identified herself as Sarah Moreno, grabbed a bag and cigarettes off the table before leaving the room. Officers say when they questioned Meredith about why she grabbed the bag and the contents of it, she dropped the bag containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine.

EPD says they questioned the suspects separately and learned Meredith’s real identity and about the felony warrant for her arrest. Meredith and Walsh say they were visiting Davis who was renting the room.

Officers say consent was given to search the room which further revealed drug paraphernalia and 0.01 grams of marijuana. According to reports, a search of the suspects revealed a bag that tested positive for methamphetamine on Davis and narcotics on Thompson.

Police say Meredith, Davis and Thompson were arrested and Walsh was cited for visiting a common nuisance and released.

The suspects are being held on the following charges.

Brittani Meredith:

Petition to Revoke Probation

False Reporting, False Informing

Controlled Substance – Possess Methamphetamine

Controlled Substance – Possess Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances

Derrick Davis:

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substance/ Drug Par

Controlled Substance – Possess Methamphetamine

Controlled Substance – Possess Paraphernalia

Controlled Substance – Possession Marijuana/ Hash Oil/ Hashish

Xavier Thompson: