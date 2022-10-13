EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.

Police say High Spirit Liquor was the site of a suspicious nature call received at 7:33 p.m. EPD says Gibson County authorities notified them about an investigation regarding a man wanted for an alleged felony who may have been driving in the area.

Reports say the man was spotted in the area of HWY 41 and St. Geroge and EPD officials felt it was safer for the public to shut down the area while they took the suspect into custody as he posed a potential threat.

An EPD Sargent says the man was arrested and sent back to Gibson County but gave no more information on the identity of the man or his alleged crimes.

Reports from the scene say traffic is now moving again as the area opens back up.