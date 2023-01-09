BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home.

The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter and crashed into the home, causing damage to a section of bricks and the porch. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Authorities have not said if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness news will bring updates as more information becomes available.