SWAT team on scene as federal warrant is served in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) One suspect was taken into custody after a long stand off with Evansville police officers. The situation delayed the dismissal for Glenwood Leadership Academy because the school was on lock-down.

Around noon Evansville police officers were sent to a house in the 800 block of Riverside Drive near Linwood. Investigators say they were serving a federal warrant. They did not specify what the warrant was for.

The SWAT team was on the scene as officers had the home surrounded after detaining four people.

Segeant Nick Winsett says three subjects came out voluntarily, but the subject they were looking for refused to come out. He says they used gas to force the occupant out.

The subject was taken into custody and is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

