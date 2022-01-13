SWICACC unveils new child advocacy center

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)- Children in difficult situations in Dubois County now have a new safe space to seek help.

The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition, or SWICACC, helps investigators with forensic interviews of children involved in cases of neglect or abuse.

The organization serves kids in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties. Last year, they helped 324 children.

Tammy Lampert, the Executive Director of SWICACC, hopes the ‘Center on 5th’ expands their footprint.

“One of the biggest things that will make an impact is that we have multiple forensic interview rooms now. Before this, we had one interview room, one waiting room, and one observation room,” she says.

The new facility is located inside Jasper’s former 5th Street Elementary School and is 33,000 square feet. The second floor is still under construction.

“Another exciting part is that we have a training facility upstairs that is still being worked on. It will help us educate and train adults, because it is the adult’s responsibility to keep the kids safe,” she says.

Lampert hopes the new center will serve as a safe haven for kids.

“To be in the eye of the community is our hope and out goal. We wants kids to know they have a safe place to come and talk,” she says.

The Center is expected to begin serving the community in the near future, but there is still work to be done.

Lampert says they are 85% complete in their Capital Campaign, but they still need donors to complete the project.

If you are interested in contributing, contact Lampert via email at swicacc@gmail.com or by phone at (812)-559-0490.