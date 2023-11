HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Tacoholics in Downtown Henderson is holding their 5th annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway today, November 23.

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal will be able to stop by Tacoholics at 112 First Street, and pick up a meal between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. while supplies last. Thanksgiving meals will be available for pickup only.