WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.

Officials say 1 patient was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. WTFD was assisted by Daviess Community Hospital EMS, Daviess County Sheriff and Central Dispatch.

