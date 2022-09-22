TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The federal government awarded over $25 million in grant revenue on Wednesday to 4,000 agencies across the US. This grant money is meant to cover half the cost for facilitating bulletproof vests for law enforcement to use.

Police say bulletproof vests are good for five years before they must be replaced. The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) says it must replace vests or purchase new vests for new officers on an annual basis. Reports say the department has received $5,335.00 from the grant program this year.

TCPD says it is grateful for the funding to promote officer safety. Reports say TCPD regularly pursues grant funding at each and every level to achieve their goals most efficiently.