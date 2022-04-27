LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 3-year-old daughter of a Tecumseh High School coach got the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Wednesday’s softball game against Mater Dei, and all for a good cause.

Claire Watts was born with a rare genetic condition called tuberous sclerosis complex, which causes her to have benign tumors on her heart, liver and kidneys.

She also has epilepsy because of the tumors in her brain.

The event was an opportunity to raise money for research and spread awareness.

“Whenever she was 19 months old, she had a small section of her brain, in this area, removed. And since then, we don’t like to say it fixed her, but since then she has been a happy awesome little toddler and doing amazing,” said Krystal Watts, Claire’s mother.

She says she couldn’t be more grateful for the community’s support.

“We have the most amazing community. It’s gonna make me get choked up…the most amazing community, and family and friends who have made sure that we have not needed anything,” said Watts. “And we do know that there are other families that are not as fortunate as we are, so that’s why we do try to raise as much as we can.”

Mater Dei’s team even showed support for Claire by wearing blue ribbons in their hair.

If you want to donate to help find a cure, click here.