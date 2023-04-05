PROVIDENCE, KY. (WEHT) – As coal mining based communities age throughout the Tri-State, the current townspeople face a dilemma on how to address issues caused by long abandoned shafts.

After decades of mine subsidence, the town of Providence has come together with a proposed solution.

“At one time there was 14 mines within the city limits; you know if we had an earthquake, this town would just drop,” says Providence Mayor Butch Hackney.

Coal mining subsidence happens when a coal mine collapses in on itself, leaving the ground above at risk of caving in. This happened in June 2022 during of the construction of a new Dollar General. The effect has long been a concern of businesses and homeowners alike.

“The Dollar General situation, and then you saw a domino effect coming down towards our business. So, there’s obviously a shaft that’s got an issue,” says Jeremy Gibson, a local business owner.

The new plan by Team Kentucky would fund repairs for any coal mines constructed as far back as May 1982. Team Kentucky did not have any comment for Eyewitness News.

“Right now is our ideal time to get this subsidence taken care of, because the money’s there. These people (Team Kentucky) are willing to take care of us,” says Hackney.

An estimated $30 million will be spent on the project over the next five years, helping to address the issue.