LOCKPORT, Ill (WEHT) – A tip brough boats and divers to a canal in southwest suburban Lockport, Illinois on Tuesday to search for Stacy Peterson, who went missing 14 years ago.

Fire fighters, state police and the FBI were all there for the search. Former Bolingbrook Illinois Police Sergeant Drew Peterson is the prime suspect in Stacy’s disappearance.

Drew Peterson is currently in prison for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio.