INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh Braves won night straight games to get to this point, but now the run is over. The Braves are heading home from Indianapolis after their loss against Lafayette Central Catholic in the IHSAA Class 1A State Championship.

According to the IHSAA, the Knights won a state record-tying eighth baseball crown in their 4-1 victory over Tecumseh. Although they lost Saturday afternoon, there are still high hopes for the Braves. With no seniors on this year’s team, the entire roster can return for next season.

“Not the result we wanted but our team played hard right until the end. Great season men! Go Braves!” shared Tecumseh High School Athletics on Twitter.

Looking all the way back to 2010, this was the first time the Braves have been in the state final in over a decade. With four other classes competing, Class 4A will wrap up the IHSAA State Finals Sunday evening at Victory Field.