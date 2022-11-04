LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For the fifth time this year, Tecumseh is competing for a state title. But this time it’s making history.

The Lady Braves Volleyball Team is in Muncie to play Saturday for the 1-A State Title. The team got a proper send-off to the state championship – something that has become a bit of a habit in Lynnville.

“I am so excited, but very nervous,” said Lydia Wilson.

It is the Braves first appearance at a state volleyball championship in school history. A week ago- state championships were not on their mind.

“It’s amazing such a blessing.”

Today the school said good luck- in the Braves way. Hundreds of students flooded into the gym to cheer the team on. The school has gone through a bit of an athletic success drought in recent years- but the flood gates opened up in 2022.

Over the past year, both the girls’ softball and basketball teams won state titles. The boy’s baseball team was state runner up and the football team is undefeated and is playing for a sectional title.

Each time the community has went above and beyond to show support.

“It’s great-they help so much by donating supplies, letting us have team dinners and things like that,” said Wilson.

“It’s amazing- like it really gives you goosebumps.”

This game is no different. Coach Katie Johnson says they have been receiving gifts all week.

“These girls have gotten so much stuff this week. I mean they finally admitted they have been too spoiled. They have gotten meals donated and gifts and candy and cookies and stuff every day. It has been awesome. I saw signs up in town,” said Coach Johnson.

The Coach says she feels good about Saturday’s game and is confident the players will do their best.

“I am so proud of them- they just decided in the beginning of the year that they were going to work hard. I don’t even have to ask them. They come in everyday wanting to do that.”

Players say they are nervous- but they are ready to play.

“This team, we all just play so good together so well- and when we are firing- it is really hard to stop us.”

The Braves will take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday.