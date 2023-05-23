HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Edwards County Schools (ECS) have released the name of the teen that was killed Monday morning in a dirt bike crash in Richland County.

While officials have been hesitant to release the name, in a Facebook post, ECS have identified David Walkenbach as the victim in the crash.

The post states Walkenbach was rushed to the hospital but injuries were too extensive. Walkenbach finished his freshman year at the school.

“Please keep the Walkenbach family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.

Illinois State Police say Walkenbach and a 13-year-old passenger failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut and Jasper Streets in Calhoun, IL, which led to a Ford F-150 hitting the bike.

Three occupants were in the truck, including two children, no one was hurt.