Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting Friday morning.

Samajui Barnes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday night.

Police said Jonathan Stitts, 37, was shot in the 1300 block of Parrett Street around 8 in the morning.

Police said he died at the scene.

According to an affidavit, the property manager said he saw two people in the apartment complex hallway and asked them what they were doing. The property manager asked if they were looking for Stitts, and Barnes said yes.

Officers said surviellance video later showed Barnes running out of the apartment with a gun. Police said he then ran back to Stitts’ apartment door and fired the gun several times.

Police said the video showed Stitts falling to the ground. The affidavit said Barnes was with another person at the time and video showed that person coming out of the apartment also holding a gun. He then runs away.

The coroner says Stitts’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

