Teens caught breaking into Vanderburgh County Subway

Vanderburgh, CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teens were caught breaking into a county restaurant.

The sheriff’s office tells Eyewitness News early Tuesday morning deputies responded to the Subway on Highway 41 near Tri-State Aero for reports of a break-in.

Deputies caught one of the teens at the restaurant.

They said the teens entered the sub shop by breaking a window.

The other teen ran off, but deputies caught up with the teen within 30 minutes.

They both are now in the custody of juvenile authorities.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)