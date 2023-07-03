HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) –There wasn’t a dry eye in sight here tonight, as many are at a loss for words at the tragic loss of Sergeant Glenn.

Whether it’s friends or citizens of Tell City that have come to lay flowers, have a moment of silence, pray, and cry, the message is clear.

Sergeant Glenn had an incredible impact on her community, and she will not be forgotten.

The candlelight vigil has brought people together, to honor Sergeant Glenn, and to help the community lean on each other in this time of tragedy. Though Sergeant Glenn’s father is in the midst of mourning the loss of his daughter, he was overwhelmed with gratitude for the community’s support.

Sergeant Glenn has been described as a pillar in the community, having been the first full-time female police officer in the history of the Tell City Police Department.

She was also a legacy officer, having followed in her father’s footsteps on the force.

Tell City Police are opening a donation fund for the family, and they ask that the community keep Segreant Glenn’s family in mind during this tragic time.