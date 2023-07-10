HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-After Sergeant Heather Glenn’s funeral, Tell City’s streets were lined with people there to pay respect to Sergeant Glenn and support her family and fellow officers through this difficult time.

The Intersection of 19th and Payne Streets in Tell City was among the last stops in Sergeant Glenn’s procession to the cemetery.

After the funeral, officials transported Sergeant Glenn from Tell City Junior-Senior High School, through City Hall, through some of the residents neighborhoods, and eventually ended at the cemetery to be laid to rest.

After the funeral, more than a dozen people came to this Intersection earlier Monday afternoon to show their support for the fallen sergeant.

Some here made the effort to dedicate mementos to honor Sergeant Glenn, including blowing up balloons signifying Glenn’s Call number, 338.