HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Tell City Police Detectives have arrested 42-year-old Christopher Sommer of Tell City.

According to officials, Sommer is charged with rape, possession of child pornography, sexual battery, criminal confinement, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Mr. Sommer was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center.

Tell City Police Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 812-547-7068.