HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Tell City Police Department has released a statement on the death of Sergeant Heather Glenn early Monday morning.

They released the series of events that led to Sergeant Glenn’s death. In the early morning of Monday morning, Sergeant Glenn was shot and killed while responding to a report of domestic abuse.

During the incident, another Tell City Police Officer and a Cannelton Police Department officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

The ISP is still investigating the incident.

The Tell City Police Department is asking the public to keep the officers and dispatchers involved in the shooting in their thoughts as they go through this difficult time.

Tell City Police Department also thanked ISP for handling the calls for police service in Tell City for the foreseeable future. TCPD is working loosely with the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Team to help prepare a funeral service to honor the wishes of the Glenn family.

They have also stated that they are working to establish an account with German American Bank where individuals can make a financial contribution in support of Sergeant Glenn.

All contributions will be free of any third-party fees, thus ensuring that every penny donated will be used to support the needs of the Glenn family and to honor Sergeant Heather Glenn and her service to others.

TCPD also thanked the 2,000+ people who attended the candlelight vigil at City Hall Monday evening.