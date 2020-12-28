Tell City Police warn residents to watch for murder suspect

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Tell City Police is warning residents to be on the look out for a potentially armed and violent murder suspect out of Vigo County.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says on December 25, the body of 38-year-old Sarah Henderson of Terre Haute was found in a storage area in Vigo County.

The Sheriff’s office says they are looking for 29-year-old Philip Atterson of Terre Haute.

Law enforcement believes he may be driving a silver Chevrolet Colbat or Dodge Caliber with front end damage.

Tell City Police warning residents in the area to be watch out for Atterson who is considered armed and violent.

If you see Atterson, call police or 911.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)