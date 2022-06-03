TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Grab your pool noodles and towel! The grand reopening of the Tell City pool happened on June 3.

The pool had originally closed in 2019 due to a need for renovations.



“It’s huge. We’ve seen a lot of excitement on Facebook when we posted that we were going to open. Everybody seems excited about it. Hopefully, everybody gets a use out of it. The splash pad should be a big hit,” said Tell City Parks and Rec. Director Brandon Long.



Reports tell us that while being closed for two years, the pool had more than a million dollars in upgrades done. This included the shelter house being renovated as well and a new spray pool which was right next to the pool.