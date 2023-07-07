TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The community is preparing for the final farewell to Sergeant Heather Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed Monday morning while arresting a domestic abuse suspect.

Her visitation is Sunday and the funeral is on Monday. Law enforcement from all over the region and the country are expected to be there to honor her.

“There are no words to describe her. She was an absolute gift to everyone. She was a great friend to everybody.”

Close friends said she had law enforcement in her blood.

After seeing her dad serve with the Tell City Police Department, she knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“I think that is how she met a lot of folks.”

Roger Smith works at the police department and said Glenn trained him.

“She was showing me the ropes and she is always taking new young officers and taking them under their wing and showing them the Heather Glenn way to do things and when I say Heather Glenn, it’s the right way to do things,” said Smith.

On the worst days, Glenn had a way to make him smile.

“She could take the worst situations and bring the best out of them. She always had that ability and I think that is what we are going to miss the most about her,” said Smith.

Glenn died doing what she loved, keeping the Perry County community safe.

Over the past week, dozens of Glenn’s friends and even strangers have offered support to the family.

Tell City Mayor Chris Cail said seeing the community come together in this way shows they are strong.

“Anything we’ve asked from the community, for businesses to just anyone, they drop everything to come help us through this. The outpouring of support and kind words to us and the family have been amazing. Mayors across the state have reached out to me and offered their condolences,” said Cail.

To help officers cope with the loss, Indiana State Police have been handling the Tell City Police Department’s calls.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their dispatchers volunteered to cover the call center during the funeral.