JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Perry County staple now has a new home in Dubois County. Tell City Pretzel has relocated its production and retail facility to Jasper, the hometown of owners Brad and Sandy Smith. The Smiths revived the company in 2009 after it had gone out of business.

Smith purchased the new facility, located near 4th and Jackson Streets in Jasper, as a place to store some of their items, but after traveling back and forth between Jasper and Tell City, the decision was made to relocate.

“We kept thinking the time was right,” explains Smith. “I’m 60 years old, I’m spending anywhere from 15-20 hours on the road a week that I could be giving to the business, so we thought now’s the time to do it.”

While production of the beloved pretzels will now take place in Jasper, Tell City residents will still be able to purchase the snacks at the Logo’s location in town. Customers exploring the new location in Jasper will be treated to what Smith is calling a “pretzel experience”.

“When you come through the retail store, you’re actually going to see, like a distillery or brewery, us making pretzels. We’re going to offer tours at times.”

Since the move was announced, many have asked: Will pretzels made in Jasper still carry the Tell City name?

“Changing the name just isn’t an option,” says Smith. “It’s the pretzel that makes it a Tell City pretzel. It’s unlike any other pretzel that’s out there. I see it as it’s not the location of where it’s made.”