TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department announced there will be roadwork done starting September 26. The work will involved milling and paving on State Road 66 (12th Street) from Highway 37 to the area of East Drive.

Officials ask the public to refrain from parking cars along the portion of 12th street being worked on until the work is finished. Crews anticipate the work will be done by October 10 barring any inclement weather or other obstacles.

Police say they appreciate the public support and cooperation given to help improve the streets.