HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Ten people were convicted by Clayton D. Adams, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 45th Judicial Circuit, of organized fentanyl distribution.

According to the Central City Police Department (CCPD), between January 2021 and December 2021, the agency began an investigation with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in reference to organized crime activity, concerning the mass distribution of fentanyl in Central City and throughout Muhlenberg County. The investigation involved numerous search warrants, interviews, controlled buys and other tactics.

Authorities say sentences range from three to 16 years in prison. According to the court disposition, each person was convicted and their charges are as follows:

Trevor Gunn – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl (two counts), punishment fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for seven years for each count, to be served consecutively. Sentence fixed at 14 years.

John Smith – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, punishment fixed at confinement in penitentiary for nine (9) years.

Destiny Keeling – possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, fentanyl, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for three (3) years.

Dalton Smith – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for eight (8) years.

Cameron Gish – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for five (5) years.

Dakota Landrum – engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for ten (10) years.

William Fountain – engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for sixteen (16) years.

Zachary Ferguson – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense, fentanyl, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for six (6) years.

Dalton Mayes, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, fentanyl, punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for six (6) years.

Joseph McIntosh – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl (two counts), punishment is fixed at confinement in the penitentiary for six (6) years for each count, to be served consecutively. Sentence fixed for fourteen (14) years.