HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – March 2, 2012 is a date that many in southern Indiana have not forgotten about. Especially those in the small town of Henryville. A strong EF-4 tornado with wind speeds of 170 mph tore through the small community, destroying homes, businesses, and the junior/senior high school.

Henryville residents Rick Belcher and James Shelton say memories of that day are etched in their minds ten years later.

“When I seen it coming, it didn’t look like anything I’ve ever seen on television,” explains Belcher. “I’ve always seen the twisters and things like that. This was a massive black cloud with debris up in the air.”

“My ears were popping so bad,” says Shelton. “I mean, you could hear a noise, but I don’t know if it sounded like a train or just a loud noise.”

Shelton’s auto repair shop, located directly across the highway from the high school, was also completely destroyed. He ran to a diner next door to seek shelter in their basement moments before the tornado hit.

Belcher’s business, Hill Auto Sales, sustained some physical damage at the office building, however numerous cars on their lot were damaged by the storm.

“Some of it feels like it was just last year,” explains Belcher. “It took us, probably, at least six months to rebuild. And, it seems like it was just yesterday with a lot of that stuff.”

Shelton adds, “It took me a year, a little over a year, to get open. It took that long to get rebuilt and open back up. And I just got the building painted like last year. So it took a while.”

Both Shelton and Belcher also offered encouragement for residents across western Kentucky recovering from the tornado in December 2021. Both men say it was the community coming together and helping one another that helped Henryville recover and rebuild.