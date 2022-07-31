OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Several people were hurt and more are displaced after a massive fire broke at an Owensboro apartment complex.

Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9:00 Saturday and found the building engulfed in flames. Tenants and nearby residents thought it was an explosion.

“It was real quick. My brother was making tacos and said he heard a loud bang,” said Jared Mayes, a resident at the apartment complex.

Sunday, he sorted through debris and is looking for a place to stay.

“I came straight here and trying to see if I can salvage anything,” he said.

Brandon Payne’s best friend lives in a complex 50 feet away from the fire and wondered if it was going to spread to his friend’s apartment.

“Everybody was out in the parking lot and sidewalk. There were burnt embers floating in the air into cable lines,” Payne said.

Tenants said the Salvation Army stopped by and gave them $550 for a place to stay and the Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.

Owensboro Fire Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said four people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and said it could have been a lot worse.

“It was an advantage for us because it was early in the evening. It could have been a lot worse if it was 2 or 3 in the morning,” Leonard said.

Leonard said it appears the fire started in the apartment laundry room.

“We did check the washer and driers last night and it appears none of them were in use at the time of the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.